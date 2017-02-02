Waverly Health Center to host support groups

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of Feb. 5-11:

Tuesday, Feb. 7:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group. “Activity Tips and Ideas for Individuals with Dementia or Alzheimer’s” will be presented by Chelsea Petersen of Bartel’s Retirement Community.

Saturday, Feb. 11:

10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group. Presentation: “Finding Your Balance with Parkinson’s”

These events are free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call 319-483-1360.

– 20170203 —