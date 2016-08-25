Virtual reality gift helps school build the future

RRMR receives welding training gift

1 of 2

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Industrial technology students at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School are taking their welding skills on location — virtually. North Iowa Fabrication of Rockford recently gave the RRMR School District a $54,000 virtual welder.

“It allows you to do multiple welding scenarios,” RRMR Superintendent Keith Turner said.

Besides giving the impression the welder is in a desert, on a boat or welding in the iron works, the virtual welder also grades the quality of the weld. According to RRMR Industrial Technology teacher Rick Dow, the virtual welder scores the weld in five categories: position on actual steel, distance from welding tip to steel itself, travel angle, work angle and travel speed.

Dow finds it easier to correct his students using the virtual welder than when they are welding in reality. He explained that when in the shop, and he and the student are both wearing hoods and adjustments can’t easily be made until after the weld has been completed. Whereas, when using the virtual welder, Dow can give instruction as the student welds, as opposed to after.

The machine also makes welding more accessible to the students.

“If (students) show up wearing flip flops (they can’t weld in the shop),” Dow said.

Virtual welding does not require safety gear, which also makes it easier to accommodate more students.

“If I have 10 people who want to weld, I need 10 hoods, 10 pair of gloves,” Dow said.

The virtual welder will save on equipment as well as supplies. According to Dow the “three major consumables aren’t cheap.” However, when a student makes a poor weld with the virtual welder, no material is scraped.

Dow believes the transition between the virtual welder and welding in reality can be made smoothly.

“If they score in the 90s with this, they can go out into the shop (and do pretty well),” he said.

RRMR senior Will Portis enjoys trying to improve his score each time he welds.

“It’s competitive,” he said. “Just kind of messing around with it is fun.”

While Dow and his students are enjoying the different welding simulations, Turner suspects North Iowa Fabrication hopes the gift will inspire students to take an interest in pursuing welding as a career.

“From North Iowa Fabrication’s perspective, it will grow their own talent,” Turner said. “Our problem is there are jobs, just (not a skilled workforce).”

By fostering an interest in welding, it is hoped a skilled workforce can be cultivated.

Turner is thankful for North Iowa Fabrication’s generous gift and investment in the school.

“North Iowa Fabrication has been a good partner of our school for a long time,” he said.

-20160826-