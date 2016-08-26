Firefighters collecting change for a cause

CC Dept. ‘fills the boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

For at least 15 years, the Charles City Fire Department has worked to collect funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa.

“We’ve got Charles City online since 2011,” Derek Harrigan, of MDA, said. However, Harrigan speculates CCFD has participated in “Filling the Boot” even longer than what their virtual records show.

“(We’ve done it) quite a few years,” Fire Chief Eric Whipple said. “I don’t how many to be exact.”

The relationship between firefighters and the MDA can be seen nationwide.

“Well, MDA and the firefighters have a pretty solid bond in raising money for MDA and the research they do,” Whipple said. “Firefighters across the nation take time every year to do a ‘fill the boot’ program.”

From 8 a.m. to noon this Sunday, Aug. 28, Charles City firefighters will be walking the intersection of South Grand and Gilbert Street.

“They’re just spare boots that we use, some boots that are out of commission,” Whipple said.

“They raised over $2,350 dollars and hope to raise $2,400,” Harrigan said of the CCFD’s efforts.

According to Whipple, their goal is set a little higher.

“We’d like to at least get $2,500,” he said. “If we could get more than that, that would be great for MDA.”

“One hundred percent of the money put in the boot goes to MDA directly,” Steve Kincannon, Charles City firefighter said. “The more we can raise with the community the better off we are.”

Whipple notices the community receives the “fill the boot” fundraiser willing.

“We’ve had people who have gone through the intersection and will say ‘Hey, I’ll be right back’ and they’ll come back again after they go home and grab some change,” he said. “It’s nice that people are willing to do that.”

This Sunday, people can expect to see eight to 12 firefighters standing around the intersection with fire boots, waiting for spare change.

“We’re willing to accept anything from a penny to anything anyone is willing to donate,” Whipple said. “I think most people still carry a little cash with them.”

After roughly 15 years working with MDA, Whipple is happy to dedicate a Sunday morning to raising funds.

“We’re happy to be partners with them,” he said.

