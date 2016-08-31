Trees shortened on Clark Street

City intends to clear lot on Clark Street and Smith Avenue

Those driving along Clark Street near Comet Field were directed to file down to one lane to make room for two large Asplundh Tree Expert trucks. The cottonwoods hanging over the electrical wire were receiving a “haircut” before their eventual removal.

“(the house at) 1911 Clark St., that is being demolished by the city and part of that is taking some of those trees out,” City Engineer John Fallis said.

Because of the trees’ location, preliminary tree trimming was required.

“Because that big cottonwood tree is over the powerlines, MidAmerica wants to lower it down so it’s not a hinderance to the power lines…it will eventually be taken out,” Fallis said.

According to Fallis, MidAmerica has contracted with a separate tree trimmer to bring the trees below the power line. The city will be responsible for the remaining portions of clearing the lot.

“The city will take bids for the house removal and the tree removal on Friday,” Fallis said. “Bids will be taken on Friday and we’ll take them to council for the award. The next meeting is on a Tuesday.”

The intention of clearing the lot is to remove a public eyesore.

“It was considered a nuisance home and was uninhabitable so the city is removing it, because of that and because it’s being there on Clark (Street) it’s high visibility as well,” Fallis said.

The next city council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at City Hall.

