By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Strong winds are expected in Northeast Iowa. Combined with snow, visibility could be lowered.

Gusts up 40 to 50 mph are expected. According to the National Weather Service the strongest wings will be coming across open country areas of Northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota.

Floyd County’s high on Monday was 23 F and a low of -5 F, with winds of 26 mph and gusts of reaching as high 38 mph.