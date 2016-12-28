CC Tree Festival found at Otto’s Oasis



The Festival of trees is being shown at Otto’s Oasis until Friday Dec. 30. The festival allows non-profit organizations in the Charles City community to present their causes and raise money.

In the greenhouse side of Otto’s Oasis are 13 trees, each decorated by a different non-profit company. The trees were put up the day after Thanksgiving and will remain up until Dec. 30.

“They’re there for a good month plus,” said Ginger Williams, Charles City Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing and Tourism Coordinator. “It’s free to participate for the organization and it’s free to walk through the display.”

Anyone can walk through during Otto’s Oasis’ business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, according to Otto Oasis’ website.

Each tree has a donation container under each tree for anyone to contribute to.

“Each organization keeps all of the money donated at their specific tree,” Williams said.

The Festival of Trees has been going on for over a decade in Charles City. It has been presented at Otto’s Oasis since 2008.

“They work with us to allow non-profit organizations to have their trees on display,” Williams said.

Otto’s Oasis has a greenhouse that is able to hold all the trees plus their regular items.

“We have pretty good foot traffic this time of the year so it helps get more people to see the trees, were it used to be the hours were more limited so the donations didn’t add up as much,” said Christopher Anthony Manager of Otto’s Oasis. “It gave more opportunity for people to get in the door and see the stuff.”

Otto’s Oasis doesn’t just host the Festival of Trees for the foot traffic. Otto’s Oasis also wants to help the community out and do good community service, Anthony said.

“It’s been going on for as long as I can remember,” Anthony said.

This year during Elf Fest members of the nonprofits had a chance to stand by their trees and give out information regarding their organizations.

“It’s an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to share some information about their group, because they gather donations that are under their trees, it’s a way for the public to donate to some of their favorite organizations during the holiday season,” Williams said.

The 13 organization participating this are:

American Legion Auxiliary

Avon 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa

Central Preschool

Comprehensive Systems, Inc.

Congregate Meals

Floyd County Child Abuse Prevention Council

Friends of The Library

Love Those Llamas

PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving)

St. John Christian Preschool

TLC: The Learning Center

Trinity United Methodist Youth

“I think it’s fun to see each organization’s idea they come up with to decorate, like the food tree that’s out there, the kids tree is fun because they make their own decorations,” Anthony said.

Each organization is able to take a different take to express what their group does, the American Legion Auxiliary has a pair of combat boots in front of it’s tree, while PAWS sits atop a dog house.

“I just like looking at all the different themes, it’s just a fun way for organizations to share a little bit of information about their group,” Williams said.