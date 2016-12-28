Traveling quilt being raffled for hospice

A traveling quilt can be won by donating a dollar for Hospice of North Iowa. The quilt, called “Heart to Home,” is going around to businesses and banks in Charles City and Mason City.

The quilt was shown at First Security Bank and Trust in Charles City about a week ago. All proceeds for the quilt will be going toward Hospice of North Iowa.

The quilt was made by a Mennonite women’s group for charity.

“It’s handmade,” Judy Hauser, Charles City representative to the board of Hospice of North Iowa said.

The quilt was created because Hospice had given care to a Mennonite man from the Coyote Orchard area, said Betty Manning, Hospice North Iowa board member.

The now-deceased man’s family began the quilt on his birthday in fall of 2015.

“The Mennonite ladies got together and they made this quilt, and quilted it in memory of him, and they felt he had wonderful care through Hospice,” Manning said. “So they gave the quilt to Hospice as a memory quilt for him with the idea that Hospice could sell some chances on it or whatever to make some profit for the Hospice.”

Hospice received the quilt in October of 2016.

Tickets were first sold at a health fair this fall, Hauser said.

“And other people said, ‘You need to have many more people see this because this is beautifully done,’” Hauser said.

From there the quilt was brought to local banks and went to First Security Bank.

“They’re going to be doing this, probably until about April,” Hauser said. “We’ll have a big drawing.”

Hospice care is primarily taking care of the terminally ill in their own homes as opposed to in hospitals.

“There are just so many things that people do when loved ones die with hospice, it’s a very personal approach,” Hauser said.

