Education and water quality on Legislature agenda

Education and clean water will be major issues during the 2017 Iowa legislative session that begins Jan. 9. That much the lawmakers representing Floyd County — Sen.-elect Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City — agree on.

It will be Brown’s first legislative session.

“Obviously there were concerns about the future of the state,” Brown said as to why he ran for office.

In November, he defeated incumbent Sen. Mary Jo Wilhelm, D-Cresco, 62.7 percent to 37.6 percent.

“It’s important that we have people willing to step up,” Brown said. “If not now then when?”

There are several issues that Brown will be approaching as he goes into office.

“One of the biggest issues that we’re going to be dealing with is going to be our water quality,” Brown said.

He is on the Agricultural Committee and the Department of National Resources Committee.

“Being on both of those committees I’m probably going to be very busy with the water quality issue,” he said. “We need to identify the right practices that work.”

Brown believes that the state has found some of the right practices, so the next step is implementing them in the correct areas.

“Right in our backyard, the Rock Creek watershed has done absolutely amazing things,” Brown said. “It’s one the best in the nation as far as implementing practices and showing good result.”

Not everything that works in northern Iowa will work everywhere else, he said, adding that water quality will require more time and effort.

“It’s an issue that wasn’t caused overnight and we’re not going to able to solve the issue overnight,” Brown said. “We need to have patience and make sure that what we’re doing is making improvements.”

Brown suggests low-interest loans as incentives for farmers and landowners to use options like cover crops to increase water quality.

“But when we’re on down times in the agricultural economy it’s hard to say, ‘Yeah, I can justify investing this money when margins are this tight,’” Brown said.

Prichard, in office since 2013, said funding water quality is important.

“The goal with water quality is to find a dedicated source of funding,” Prichard said.

The nutrient reduction strategy proposed by Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is a great strategy, Prichard said.

“One the hallmarks of it is it’s voluntary compliance,” Prichard said. “That is the preference.”

Incentives are also an important part of getting farmers and landowners on board with this strategy, Prichard said.

He has proposed that using the sales tax.

“If you’re on a public water system, you’re paying a sales tax on your bill, and I think it’s appropriate to dedicate it toward water quality projects,” Prichard said. “That creates a funding stream.”

Prichard points to the Upper Cedar River Watershed Management Authority as an example of how to properly promote water quality.

“We do it right here,” Prichard said.

Education

Education is also going to be an important issue for both Brown and Prichard as well.

“My hope is that we can bring education into the 21st century. And you know there was time when Iowa was the best in the nation and I really do feel that we need to get back there and we need to do it in an efficient way,” Brown said.

Since the election Brown has toured schools — including the Charles City Middle School — and met with superintendents.

“I believe that programs that we have like the ‘Iowa BIG’ are great ways to help advance education. It’s a different way of learning but it works,” Brown said.

Iowa BIG is a program designed to give students real word experience through partnerships with businesses in their communities. Iowa BIG North includes schools in Charles City, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, Osage and New Hampton.

The facilities that students are taught in also play a major role in learning, Brown said. He cited the Charles City Middle School as an example of a great facility.

“As far as bringing new technology that we have in our hands into the classrooms and it’s not the old brick-and-mortar square classrooms, it’s more of a connected area,” Brown said.

Children are learning differently than they did 30 years ago, Brown said.

“We need to be able to have places to teach them in ways that they excel the best,” Brown said.

On the other side of the aisle sits Prichard, serving in the minority party in the Iowa House of Representatives. His goals don’t differ too much from Brown’s.

“It’s disappointing to me because Iowa has lost ground. We used to be the leader in education,” Prichard said.

Funding is the central issue dividing the Legislature.

“We’ve had a long and protracted fight over the course of the entire (2016) session as to what the state’s aid will be to local school districts,” Prichard said. “In the four years that I’ve been there that’s been sort of a partisan fight.”

Complicating the issue is varying needs among the state’s school districts. For example, rural districts tend to spend more on transportation that urban districts, which can be a factor in making some programs too expensive for some districts. Programs like industrial arts, foreign language and art programs are costly, Prichard said.

“We can loosen some restrictions on how some districts use some money, and we’ve done that in the past,” Prichard said. “You don’t want to use one-time for current operating expenses.”

One-time expenses should be limited to things that happen one time, like upgrading a building or investing in technology, he said.

“Particularly to alleviate transportation expenses,” he added.

This year won’t see as many partisan fights as before, because one party controls the executive and legislative branches in Iowa, Prichard said.

“I think the school budget will be set early in the session it will probably be set at a level that’s low,” Prichard said. “Lower than what I would like to see it set at.”

