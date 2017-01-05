Two cars rollover in Bremer County

Two vehicles have been reported in rollover accidents yesterday in Bremer County with no injuries.

During two separate incidents on Jan. 3 two vehicles flipped over on two different roads.

The first accident occurred at 4:46 p.m. on the 1700 block of Quebec Avenue. The driver was Russel Novak, 33, of Tripoli.

Novak was brought to Allen Hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. The accident is still under investigation.

The second accident saw another vehicle rollover at the intersection of Clay Avenue and 265th Street. The driver was Hana Sulejmani, 23, of Cedar Falls.

Sulejmani was eastbound on 265th Street. She lost control of her vehicle due to the icy road conditions.

Both were out on gravel roads, said Chief Deputy Robert M. Whitney, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.