Law Enforcement Committee discusses jail future

Council member Delaine Freeseman touring the Floyd County Jail. He toured after attending the Law Enforcement committee meeting. Photo By Thomas Nelson

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County jail is getting too old and is struggling to properly hold all of those incarcerated.

Plans for a new law enforcement building for Charles City Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office were discussed Jan. 5 by a law enforcement committee, which also toured the jail. In attendance were City Councilmen Keith Starr and Delaine Freeseman attending and Mayor James Erb.

Prochaska and Associates, an architecture firm, led the meeting and presented a forecast of Floyd County’s population and incarceration rate. According to the presentation, Floyd County’s population is expected to decrease to 15,724 residents by 2040. With a 0.12 percent decrease projected annually.

Currently 16.6 percent of the population is between the ages of 15 and 29. People between these ages are most likely to be arrested, with 54.7 percent of those arrested being found in that age range, according to the presentation.

A declining population doesn’t necessarily make for a declining prison population, if anything it’s the inverse, said Steven A. Riley of Prochaska and Associates.

Currently, the Floyd County jail has a maximum occupancy of 17 individuals.

According the National Institute of Corrections, a jail is considered full when at 80 percent occupancy. That means the Floyd County Jail is full at 13.6 individuals.

A lot of people we have, have to be jailed out of the county, said Jeff Crooks, Floyd County Sheriff.

The last three evaluations the Floyd County Jail has received has seen it come up short, Crooks said. The jail isn’t compliant, but it’s grandfathered in.

In November of 2015, the jail was above maximum capacity with 26 individuals.

To help alleviate this problem, Prochaska has looked at a property on Gilbert Street that would allow for a new law enforcement building.

There’s been an informal process so far in acquiring the property, said Zach Svoboda, of Prochaska and Associates. There are still some legal hurdles.

The property would be in both a 100-year flood zone and a 500-year flood zone.

The next meeting was tentatively set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, on at 5 p.m.

So far the building and construction hasn’t been approved by the Charles City Council and is expected to go to the voters in a referendum in August.

After the meeting, Councilmen Delaine Freeseman and Dan Mallaro toured the Charles City Police department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and jail. They were accompanied by Steven Diers, Charles City Administrator, Linda Tjaden, Floyd County Board of Supervisors,County Auditor Gloria Carr, and Svoboda, Riley, and Curtis Field of Prochaska and Associates.

The groups was led by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Tiedmann, and Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.