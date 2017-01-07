Barn fire in Marble Rock

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A barn in Marble Rock was completely burnt down Saturday, Jan. 7 in the morning.

The fire was contained before it caused any major damage to any other building.

The barn held livestock and it was on 260th Street, just east of Minor Avenue, said Marble Rock Fire Chief Brian Chambers.

No one was hurt, there was some livestock in the barn that was lost, Chambers said.

“The cause is under investigation, we’re leaning toward a possible problem with some heating bulbs,” Chambers said.

The bulbs were used to keep the livestock warm.

The Marble Rock Fire Department was paged out at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Chambers said.

The Marble Rock Fire Department was assisted by Charles City, Green, and Rockford Fire Departments.

“The barn was totally engulfed upon our arrival, and the shop building was just starting to become involved,” Chambers said.

The fire departments were able to save the shop building, but not the barn and its contents.

“Because of the extended damage to the barn it’s going to be hard to determine (the cause),” Chambers said.