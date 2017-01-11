Lyle Wendland retiring from Farm Bureau

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

If loving your job was the prerequisite for working in insurance, Lyle Wendland would be over-qualified.

On Thursday, he’s celebrating his retirement.

Having grown up on a farm in Fredericksburg, Wendland was familiar with Northeast Iowa.

He came to Charles City in 1970, right after graduating from Wartburg College in Waverly. He was a physical education teacher at the elementary school for four years.

While at Wartburg, Wendland ran track and cross country.

After teaching for four years, Wendland got his insurance license. He started selling insurance in 1974.

His first insurance job was with Ozark National Life Insurance Company and Pioneer Mutual funds. For eight years Wendland worked with them, before switching to Farm Bureau Financial Services.

“One of the reasons I switched was to become somebody’s insurance man that they look to for all of their lines of insurance,” Wendland said.

In 1982, Wendland started his career with Farm Bureau.

“When I was doing insurance and was healthy, I’d like to get in there at seven o’clock and work till five,” Wendland said.

Wendland has been greatly involved in Charles City and Floyd County, serving on the Charles City School Board and the Floyd County Conservation Board, for example.

He’s also served on a mentor’s board in Charles City.

In 2000, Wendland ran for and was elected to the School Board.

“I really like the people of Charles City,” Wendland said. “I met a lot of wonderful people through my practice. Thousands.”

Through his time at Farm Bureau, Wendland worked a lot with Blue Cross Blue Shield, and was looked at by the community as an expert of those two plans.

While working he won several international trips.

“I won a lot of wonderful trips just for doing my job. I went to Australia and to London,” Wendland said. He also got the chance to go to Hawaii and other places all over the world.

He may have gone on a lot of trips, but the major highlight for him was the people.

“Just helping people and serving people,” Wendland said.

Having been in the insurance business for more than 40 years Wendland has enjoyed working with his clients and living in Charles City.

Wendland is going on 69 and has children in Colorado, Virginia and Milwaukee. His love of traveling with his wife, and visiting his family is bringing him to retirement, he said.

His favorite spot to travel is Alaska. He has sled dogs, but he isn’t planning on competing in the Iditarod anytime soon, Wendland said.

“I’m not flying all my dogs up there,” Wendland said. “I’d like to do it for one day, but I’d have to get in condition for it.”

Racing isn’t on his mind, but the enjoyment of the recreation, and taking off for 10 or 12 miles to see the timber, is.

Jay Jung and Lorie Buseman will operate the Farm Bureau after Wendland leaves.

For 29 years Buseman worked with Wendland.

“I enjoyed working with him over the years,” Buseman said. “He’s a great boss to work for.”

Wendland always had a great sense of humor while working at the Farm Bureau, Buseman said.

“He had a great relationship with his clients,” she said, adding that he loved his job and the people that the worked for and with.

“They won’t miss a stitch when it comes to being taken care of, I know I’ve got wonderful people there in a great position to take care of them,” Wendland said.

He has full intentions to stay in Charles City in his place out in the country.

“I don’t want to move, I love it out here,” Wendland said.

With 80 acres of land, a lot of timber area, Wendland plans to cut wood and enjoy his fire place.

“I love being here, when we travel I enjoy that too,” Wendland said.

He’s going to miss the customers the most.

“I still call in everyday,” Wendland said. “I’m going to miss the people something terrible.”

Wendland’s retirement party will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Charles City Public Library.

