Easement needed to help connect two transformers

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The city council met Jan. 11 to discuss upcoming hearings, and the Parks and Recreation and Library budget.

Mid American Energy needs an easement, said John Fallis, Charles City engineer.

In order for the city to sell the easement, which is selling a property right, they need to have a public hearing, Fallis said.

The hearing will be Feb. 6. In the upcoming Charles City council meeting on Jan. 16 the council will set the date of the hearing and authorize public notice to be published.

Mid American Energy has two transformers. One behind the Main Street 200 block and another behind the McQuilllen Place. They want to connect the two transformers.

“They need an easement in 100 block because there’s not an alley,” Fallis said.

Mid American is hoping to do this in the late winter or early spring, Fallis said.

There has not yet been word on how long it will take to construct the easement.

The connection will be a buried cable underground.

“They needed this for their reliability,” Fallis said.

Some council members expressed concern about the length of time it might take to building the underground easement and cable.

“That’s a pretty well used alley and a pretty busy parking lot,” said Delain Freeseman, Charles City Council member. “We want to make sure that’s as short it is can.”

The council also spoke with Heidi Nielsen, Housing Director for the Charles City Housing Authority.

The council went over ways to allow Nielsen more independence with the housing budget, only requiring Housing Board approval for charges over $5,000 and relying the the Housing Board’s recommendations to the Charles City Council for purchases over $10,000.

Nielsen will have a bit more discretion, but she still answers to the city council, said Steven Diers, Charles City Administrator.

During the meeting the Charles City Council also reviewed the budget for the Parks and Recreation department with Steve Lindaman, Parks and Recreation Director, and Bob Kloberdanz, Parks and Recreation Board Chairman.

“For the most part everything will remain the same,” Diers said of the Parks and Recreation budget.

The library also had its new director present, Kim Jones.

The library will be looking to add a one new part time employee this year.

-20170112