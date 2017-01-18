CC Politician considers run for Governor

Staff Report

Todd Prichard, D-state representative, says he is considering a run for governor.

He won’t make any decision until after the legislative session, in early summer, according to a Des Moines Register interview.

He’ll want to discuss his decision with his family more before deciding to run.

Prichard is a Iraq War Army veteran, and currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines.

Prichard has represented Charles City since 2013 when he was elected.

Prichard also works as an attorney at Prichard Law Office in Charles City.