Storms expected to calm over the weekend

Staff report

As floodwaters continue to recede after Thursday’s high river crests, the risk of severe weather from Friday night to early Saturday morning appears to be low, the National Weather Service forecasted on Thursday.

The NWS does forecast a chance of thunderstorms going into the weekend, mainly after 1 a.m. early Saturday. Friday is anticipated to be partly sunny throughout the day, with a low, 5 mph wind starting in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms were not anticipated again until Sunday night, the NWS reported, with chances rising from 20 percent on Sunday to 30 percent entering Monday.

Flooding continued on Thursday through northeast Iowa, with water blocking roadways throughout the area. Charles City experienced minor flooding in city parks and a few roadways blocked, the Charles City Police Department reported on Facebook.