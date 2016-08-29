CHICKASAW COUNTY

Candidate drops out of sheriff’s race

The Chickasaw County sheriff’s field for the November election has been sliced in half after the Republican primary winner announced last week that he is no longer a candidate.

Ben Scholl, in a post on his campaign’s Facebook page, announced Friday that he has withdrawn his name as a candidate and endorsed current Chief Deputy Marty Hemann in the upcoming election.

“I appreciate all the encouragement I have received in the last year during the campaign,” Scholl wrote, “but due to personal circumstances, this was a choice, while difficult to make, I feel is the correct one.”

He said he was proud of the positive campaign he had run and also praised Hemann for doing the same thing.

“Many of you have commented throughout the campaign that I have always remained positive and respectable towards the other candidate,” he wrote. “Marty took the same approach to his campaign, remaining positive and focusing on his strengths. I met with Marty today to express my gratitude for his approach throughout this campaign.”

Scholl, who is the pastor of the First Congregational Church in Nashua, announced his candidacy earlier this year and garnered almost 54 percent of the vote to beat Jim Kollman in the June Republican primary to earn a November race against Hemann.

Current Sheriff Todd Miller announced earlier this year that he would not seek a second term in office.

Scholl currently serves as a part-time officer with the Nashua Police Department, and said he would continue to “do my part to be a positive and encouraging figure in our community, as well as dedicate my time to serving in our emergency services organizations in a variety of capacities.”

But throughout the statement he made announcing his withdrawal from the race, he emphasized the need for positive campaigning this fall.

“Focus on your strengths and set the example you want to see in your community,” he wrote. “Run for the position, not against the candidate. That, folks, is leading from the front.”

