Public plugs into broadband discussion at town hall

Study leaders talk staffing, service and timeline for potential municipal utility

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

It was only two months ago that Internet users lived in a world without PokemonGo. Twenty-odd years ago, city councils and business owners were still questioning how useful email will be. But, even the experts urging them to adjust couldn’t predict the rise of Facebook, Curtis Dean of SmartSource Consulting told Charles City residents on Tuesday evening.

Technology is a fast world, Dean and his fellow presenters, Todd Kielkopf of Kielkopf Advisory Services, Ken Demlow of NewCom Technologies and Eric Lampland of Lookout Point Communications, told around 20 residents and city officials who attended the town hall meeting at the Charles City Public Library.

The meeting, part of a preliminary study Dean is leading on behalf of the Charles City Council, walked residents through some of the broader points of opening a public broadband utility — owned and operated by the city.

As well an introduction to municipal systems other towns have used, Dean and his presenters also approached what a full feasibility study would look into. The Charles City Council would have to approve those parameters following the completion of the preliminary study.

What makes a municipal fiber network feasible?

Ubiquity of the service available to city residents is key to towns that set up a municipal fiber network, Lampland told the audience: Not only how many households that service is accessible to, but how many people agree to use — or can afford to use — the service.

“The historical number that you need to pass through is about 30 to 33 percent of what we call the ‘take rate,'” Lampland said — the percentage of residents who agree to use the service.

Currently in the north/northeast part of Iowa, Lampland said, about seven cities are providing a municipal service with a total average take rate of 72 percent.

“That take rate is a primary measure of whether it’s going to be feasible,” he added.

That 30 percent take rate typically considers services of 1,000 megabits for $70 a month, or 100 megabits for $50 a month. For households that can’t afford a monthly $50 service, some cities could offer a 25 megabit service for $20 a month as a “digital inclusion technique,” Lampland said.

“Usually when you’re building this kind of network as a municipality, there are other considerations for your neighbors,” Lampland said. “The belief in economic development is the more people use good technology tools, the more likely they are to have a pretty prosperous quality of life.”

Cities also consider alternatives to building complete infrastructure themselves, such as receiving video infrastructure capabilities out of Chicago, Lampland said, which cuts down the cost of service infrastructure.

What staffing levels do towns with this maintain?

Staff levels are not typically raised by technicians, Lampland said. It’s typically customer service that raises levels.

“In a municipal network like this, you might have one or two technical people on staff. But then you might have three people in customer service, because one thing you might want to make sure you do is have very prompt and responsive customer service to the community,” Lampland said.

That might also include technical repair workers available.

“It’s really more in the services area that you wind up hitting a larger number of employees rather than the technical area,” Lampland said.

Charles City could potentially contract with cities like Cedar Falls or Waverly for some technical positions, but it would still be advisable to have a local staffer who can immediately respond to problems, he said.

In Spencer, where Dean previously worked, the town had about 12 staff members: three for customer service, two in technical service and marketing and field technicians, Dean said.

Still, Lampland said, the operational cost of a municipal fiber network is not the biggest number cities face — it’s installing the fiber in the first place, he said.

What’s the life expectancy of equipment?

Life expectancy for fiber networks is estimated at 30 years, although since fiber installed in the 1970s is still working, Lampland said, there’s really no good estimate yet. Some of the back-end technology used by municipalities to manage the network lasts between eight to 10 years; and then cities should consider the average life expectancy of computers and trucks, Lampland said.

How long until cities can hook up the first customer?

“Go in with your eyes wide open,” Dean said.

Even if a feasibility study was completed this fall, residents should expect an average of three years before the utility is serving customers — and it may take a couple construction seasons to reach all of the town.

Residents can also expect existing private broadband services to aggressively mark down prices and market to homeowners when construction first begins, Dean said.

Dean told residents to expect a community survey to be released early in September, with results reported to the City Council by late in the month. Residents can visit www.ourbroadbandfuture.com and check the Charles City page for more information.

