Entries start today for Big 4 Fair in Nashua

Fairground buildings enjoy revamp

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Today is a busy day at the Big 4 Fair grounds. According to Nancy Hillesheim, Big 4 Fair secretary, roughly 50-70 exhibitors will be entering their various projects.

Hillesheim is expecting bigger cattle numbers and believes most the exhibiting categories will remain fairly unchanged during the fair, which runs from Sept. 1-5 at the Nashua fairgrounds.

“I know the cattle superintendent said our beef numbers will be up, and our horse numbers are always real good,” she said. “There’s always 50-60 exhibitors, maybe 70 so hopefully that’s steady.”

Of all the categories, Hillesheim guesses the arts and crafts are the most popular.

“The arts and crafts — it’s my favorite — there’s always just neat and unique (things),” Hillesheim said. “I like the floral hall exhibits the best….all the different things that people come up with, and I like plants and flowers.”

Although partial to plants, Hillesheim has noticed vegetables seem to be the least popular.

“They’re the most work,” she said.

For those hoping to show off their wares, entries will be accepted until 6 p.m. today.

As exhibitors enjoy the fair grounds and submit their entries, they will notice the little old fashioned schoolhouse no longer stands on the edge of the property.

“It was nothing left of it, it was a powder of — it was shot,” Hillesheim said. “We replaced it.”

According to Hillesheim, even smaller rains caused the ceiling to leak.

“So, (last) November after the fair it was taken down and we started on the new one in January,” she said.

Contractors worked hard to have the new secretary office facility completed in time for the Big 4 Fair.

“It was pretty well done for the 4-H fair,” Hillesheim said of the new building. “I’m going to miss that (schoolhouse) building.”

While the quaint little building will no longer be tucked along the main entrance of the Big 4 Fair, the new building will be able to serve the secretarial functions of the fair board to a greater purpose.

“We’ll have our meetings in there year round where it’s cool and it’s heated,” Hillesheim said.

Fair visitors will notice updates in other areas as well.

“We’ve been fixing up inside, revamping the grandstands, made that nicer for the visitors and the ticket office,” Hillesheim said. “We put some money in the beef barn, updating the buildings that were there. Just trying to maintain what we’ve got right now and we’ve done a good job this year and everything is very useable.”

-20160901-