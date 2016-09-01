Dragons and canned veggies: Big Four Fair competitors sign in

Annual fun ramps up in Nashua for the weekend

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Thursday marked the unofficial beginning of the Big Four Four. The fairgrounds were open, but instead of visitors feeling nervous and excited about spinning like a top in a gigantic strawberry, there were nerves about putting personal artwork on display.

Rachel Krieg of Nashua brought five pieces of artwork to the Big Four Fair on Thursday for Entry Day. Two pencil drawings, a charcoal drawing, acrylic painting and a multimedia piece. Displaying her art during the fair is about like riding one of the fair rides for Krieg.

“(I’m) kind of nervous about everyone seeing it — it’s exciting,” Krieg said. “I kind of feel proud a little bit.”

Krieg is a little less nervous, however, because it’s her second year.

In choosing which pieces to show, Krieg uses one foolproof method for selection.

“I just bring whatever I think looks the best and whatever makes me feel happy,” she said.

This year all of Krieg’s submissions were motivated for her passion for dragons.

There are many categories to compete in at the fair, and this year the canning category filled well.

“We’re blown away this year,” Shirley Greenzweig said of the canning submissions.

LeAnn Bucknell, working with Greenzweig to register the food submissions, agreed that this was a change in food item popularity.

“Chocolate chip cookies are normally (the most popular),” Bucknell said.

According to Bucknell and Greenzweig, entries trickled in most of the day on Thursday, however, after school was when they expected an influx of exhibitors. That is the time the younger exhibitors race to the fairgrounds, ready to show off their wares.

Friday marks the first official day of the Big Four Fair. Beginning at 10 a.m. is the tractor ride. At 6 p.m. the beer tent opens and at 6:30 p.m. the truck and tractor pull will start. The fair will continue all weekend with the closing day on Monday, Sept. 5.

The last event of the fair will be a Big Four Fair favorite: chuckwagon races, which will start at 2 p.m. at the Grandstand.

