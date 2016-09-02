Area families affected by EpiPen price hike

Increasing costs hurt families and Medicare/Medicaid, Sen. Grassley says

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley joined two Democratic senators in a call for transparency on drug costs after Mylan Pharmaceutical made news with another price increase for EpiPens.

Grassley and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., co-signed a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) early this week asking CMS to release data on how much the government is paying for the EpiPen — an epinephrine auto-injector used to treat severe allergic reactions.

“Since acquiring the lifesaving drug in 2007, Mylan has raised the price of an EpiPen two-pack from $100 to approximately $600 today,” the senators wrote according to a press release from Grassley’s office. “This alarming price increase not only harms consumers who face high out of pocket costs, it also has increased the costs to the federal government through Medicare Part D, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).”

Mylan has increased prices by 500 percent since 2007, according to the Associated Press.

People who can experience potentially fatal allergic reactions to insect bites/stings or food allergies often keep multiple EpiPens, especially at school or work, in case of a reaction. EpiPens expire after a year, requiring users to purchase new ones even if their previous pack was unused.

Robin Fischer, a nurse at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District, typically keeps as many as eight EpiPens in her office during the school year — although in six years at R-R-MR she’s never had to use them, she said. The risk of allergic reactions grow during the fall, with potential to come into contact with an allergen greater as kids go back to school.

“We have a lot of allergic kids, but in the fall it’s worse because we have a lot of wasps nests around the school,” Fischer said. “You never know what bugs are out there, or if they come into contact with a plant or something.”

Charles City mother Missy Freund purchases four EpiPens a year for her second-grade daughter, who has a severe nut allergy: one unit each for home, school, daycare and an extra that Freund carries in her purse.

Freund learned Mylan offered coupons for the units last week while refilling her daughter’s prescription at the pharmacy, which directed her to the website link, she said — giving the family $300 off of the two 2-packs Freund refills each year. Her daughter has never had to use one, but it’s not an option to not have the medication available, Freund said, and her daughter is too young to know how to use it and carry it herself.

“It is harder with the younger kids,” Freund said. “There’s no way every day I could go to school and drop it off, pick it up, take it to daycare, and they won’t send them with kids.”

Charles City mom Jenisha Garden, who has a middle school student with a nut allergy and refills three EpiPens each year, agrees.

“It’s not an option,” Garden said. “Out of safety, I want to have one available, and I can’t be everywhere.”

Garden also had the Mylan coupon the last time she refilled her son’s prescription, and hopes to use one again in October when the refill comes due.

“Otherwise they’re pretty costly. It’s a lot, and it sounds like (the price) has even quadrupled,” Garden said.

Mylan has a program that gives four free EpiPens to school districts in eligible states each year, and Iowa has guidelines allowing schools to stock epinephrine as of 2016, according to the national organization Food Allergy Research and Education.

-20160902- cb