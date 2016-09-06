Third-party candidates get a boost, but not by much

10 Presidential candidates to appear on Iowa ballot

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

It may seem like the fight over airwaves is only two-way — but there’s more presidential and vice presidential candidates signed up on Iowa’s ballot than voters may have known.

Whether those alternative candidates are realistic options, however — that’s up to the voters to decide this November.

Out of ten filings submitted to the Iowa Secretary of State this year, six President/Vice President candidates are third party candidates and two were nominated by independant petitions.

“That’s a typical amount. You don’t hear about most of these people when you go to vote in Iowa,” Justin Holmes, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Iowa, told the Press.

Iowa voters may be somewhat familiar with the ‘main’ challengers among third parties: Gary Johnson and his running mate Bill Weld, of the Libertarian Party, and Jill Stein and her running mate Ajamu Baraka, of the Iowa Green Party.

There’s also the Constitution Party, the Legal Marijuana Now Party, the New Independent Party and the Party for Socialism and Liberation reaching for votes among community members.

“Gary Johnson, in Iowa and nationwide, seems to be making more of a splash,” Holmes said. “Johnson, I don’t think will make the 15 percent (debate cutoff requirement), but he’s bordering on breaking into double digits.”

It may be a sign of dissatisfaction among the two major parties — but that’s not a clear indicator of a third party surge, Holmes said.

Problems with Polling

An Aug. 18 Pew Research Center poll tracking the top four presidential candidates found nearly split support among Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at 41 percent, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, at 37 percent. Libertarian Johnson had up to 10 percent of support nationally, and Stein, of the Green Party, only garnered about 4 percent.

“It’s a chicken and an egg problem,” Holmes said. “The candidates don’t have support because they don’t have attention.”

Part of Johnson’s wave comes at a time when swing voters and traditional Republicans may question Trump’s credentials, ranging from policy to temperament concerns. Stein, in the meantime, is struggling to catch the same wave of dissatisfaction from traditional Democratic backers.

“She is polling so poorly…she was coming in behind fake candidates,” Holmes said. “Dissatisfaction with Trump as the nominee is driving the Johnson story among Republicans. You don’t see the same thing on the Democratic side — Democrats have mostly rallied around their nominee.”

It might be a high wave for Johnson, but his polling numbers still aren’t unlocking a podium at the debate stages this fall.

A polling threshold of 15 percent among voters is required before the Commission on Presidential Debates opens the floor to candidates of any party.

To be eligible, candidates, who must already be Constitutionally eligible, are required to appear on enough state ballots “to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority vote in the Electoral College”; and, “have a level of support of at least 15 percent of the national electorate as determined by five selected national public opinion polling organizations,” according to the CPD’s 2016 Criteria. This year’s debates are scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 4 and Oct. 19.

The independent commission was formed after the 1984 election as a way to guarantee continuation of public debates. The threshold is set as a way to ensure only serious candidates will be accepted, the CPD says, but critics argue the system works against smaller third parties that struggle to pay for ad time or large gatherings to get their candidate’s name in the public eye.

Hidden Grassroots

The ongoing problems with third party visibility may stem in part from the U.S.’s election system itself, Holmes said. Internationally, countries that have third parties rely on proportional representation — for instance, 10 percent of the vote becoming 10 percent of the seats.

“We’re a winner-take-all system. You don’t get anything for second place,” Holmes said. “In systems like the U.S., internationally, third parties just don’t do well.”

That’s not to say third parties don’t fill a need in the U.S. election season — but that need may not mean Commander-in-Chief.

If a third-party garners enough support, they stand a chance at pulling candidates or platforms on one major party to a more extreme position on main issues, Holmes said. Third parties also serve as a place to park a vote when the two major party candidates don’t fit a voter’s ideal.

“People do feel bad about not voting, but don’t want to vote for either of the two candidates. That’s a sort of safety valve,” Holmes said.

Those voters searching for a “safety valve” may add up in a meaningful way — against one of the main candidates.

“Contesting elections in ways that they’re going to win is not going to happen — but they could play the spoiler role,” Holmes said. “You have the possibility that it might tip an election. It doesn’t happen very often. But when you lose by 700 votes, all you needed was 500 to vote differently.”

Navigating the Local Level

In order to gain that support, third parties have to be in the public’s awareness — which traditionally, relies on the activity of local volunteers.

“They’re tremendously important. That’s a lot of your get-out-the-vote kind of stuff,” Holmes said. “Democrats have been especially adept, but Republicans do it too, at mobilizing volunteers, knocking on doors, marching in parades, all sorts of stuff. In a state as geographically as big as Iowa, if you don’t have multiple offices to coordinate, you’re not going to have much luck.”

While residents may be familiar with members of the Floyd County Democrats or Floyd County Republicans, it’s difficult for third parties to have that same organization evenly across states.

The Iowa Green Party currently has seven county chapters, with the closest chapter to Floyd located in Black Hawk County. The Libertarian Party of Iowa chooses to organize in a slightly different way — the party has a Congressional District Representative for each of the four districts in Iowa, and two representatives at-large (Lee Hieb of Logan, Iowa is the representative for District 4, which Floyd County is a part of).

Although other parties have accessed the ballot, they may still struggle recruiting volunteers at a local level.

“The socialist parties, they don’t even have people voting for them,” Holmes said.

Smaller parties also lack the broader institutional support and resources the national Democratic or Republican parties can offer their chapters — both in the money to stay in the media spotlight, and the staff members ticking off details on a candidate’s campaign to-do list.

“Once you are the nominee, the DNR and RNC have the staff, money. The Greens and Libertarians just don’t. You’re doing a lot more as a candidate,” Holmes said.

There’s also ballot access across the country to consider. As of Aug. 23, Stein’s campaign reported Stein and Baraka are on the ballot in 32 states, and were actively blocked from ballot access in South Dakota and Georgia, two states with restrictive policies that don’t allow write-in votes on the presidential election. The Libertarian Party reported Johnson and Weld on the ballot in 42 states and D.C., with the “ballot process underway” in remaining states.

Iowa’s ballot laws require candidates who do not belong to a state-recognized political party to file nomination papers for the General Election, including an affidavit of candidacy and a set of nomination petitions or a convention certificate. Political parties recognized by Iowa are an organization with a candidate for president or governor who received at least 2 percent of votes cast in the last general election — a threshold that only the Democratic Party and Republican Party of Iowa have met.

Still, the profile of these parties has undoubtedly been raised by the unconventional 2016 election, and there’s precedent for some third parties to make waves, Holmes said.

“(Businessman) Ross Perot in 1992 and 1996, he didn’t win a state but he had the best showing of any third party (the Reform party),” Holmes said. “But he was personally wealthy and latched himself to a machine of a small party. That’s what it takes, and I’m not sure that Johnson and Stein have that.”

