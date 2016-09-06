Hy-Vee to designate “superhero parking” for military personnel

Staff report

Hy-Vee shoppers will soon see a new sign in the parking lot, asking drivers to reserve a spot for their “superhero” customers.

The so-called “superhero parking” signs have been a corporate move by Hy-Vee stores to reserve parking for veterans and military personnel who shop at their stores. The Charles City Council approved the local Hy-Vee’s request on Tuesday after store management requested permission during the last council planning session to reserve one parking stall, near the expectant mother’s sign.

Charles City owns the parking lot shared by Hy-Vee, Theissen’s and First Security Band & Trust. Violations of the sign will not be enforceable by the Charles City Police Department, City Administrator Steve Diers noted at the council meeting.

