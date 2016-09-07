Iowa DOT announces reduced speed limit at Floyd intersection

Staff report

MASON CITY – The speed limit on Iowa 27/U.S. 18/U.S. 218 at Floyd will be lowered beginning Friday, Sept. 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 2 office.

Westbound traffic will see the speed limit reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph approximately one mile west of the north junction of U.S. 218 and U.S. 18.

Eastbound traffic will have a reduced speed limit from 65 mph to 55 mph approximately one-half mile east of the north junction of U.S. 218 and U.S. 18.

The change is taking place to make it easier for motorists to find gaps in traffic to enter and cross the highway. Electronic signs announcing the speed limit changes will be placed in the area to notify motorists.

The reduced speed zone is being lengthened from the DOT’s original proposal as a result of meetings with the City of Floyd and Floyd County, the DOT said in an update Rep. Todd Prichard posted to Facebook. The speed zone will extend from 400 feet east of Packard Avenue to about 1,900 feet west of Liberty Street.

“We’ll likely be erecting the speed limit signs early and keeping them covered until everything else is in place. We’ll be setting up workzones to place speed reduction pavement markings and also pavement markings to support aerial speed enforcement by the State patrol,” David Little of the DOT wrote.

“I’m encouraged,” Prichard told the Press on Tuesday. “I’ve heard very positive responses from people in the community. I’ve heard from some people, ‘more needs to be done’, ‘this is good, but we’d like to see other things improve.’ They’re pleased some progress is being made.”