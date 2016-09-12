Floyd County attorney review of ex-teacher’s probation sentence

The Associated Press

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey says she has asked a judge to review a sentence given to a former band teacher who may have inappropriately been given probation.

Ginbey told The Des Moines Register she has asked a judge to review the suspended 10-year sentence given to Benjamin Thompson, who pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Floyd County.

Ginbey says she thinks the probation sentence violated an Iowa law requiring teachers to spend time in prison if convicted of sexually abusing children.

Ginbey took the action after a Des Moines Register story published last week noted numerous cases in which educators were given probation in apparent violation of the law.

Thompson, who taught at Pella High, also received probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges in Marion County.

In Floyd County, neither the defense nor prosecution got exactly what they wanted when Thompson was sentenced in April.

Ginbey recommended a 10-year prison term and maximum fine.

Public Defender Susan Flander sought deferred judgement that would have allowed Thompson to have the conviction erased if he completed a period of probation.

Thompson’s victim at his sentencing hearing asked that he receive the maximum sentence for his crimes that have left her struggling with anxiety, nightmares and sleeplessness. She also asked for an apology.

“I have no doubt he can continue to influence young girls,” she said.

He exploited her diagnosed “severe depression,” she said.

“None of this would have happened if he had not used the position of trust as an adult and broken the law,” she said.

Thompson, 32, pleaded guilty in January to one count of third-degree sexual abuse in exchange for having two other counts dismissed.

District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Thompson to a suspended 10-year prison term and a suspended $1,000 fine as recommended in the presentencing investigation report. Thompson was put on probation for five years with electronic monitoring.

The conditions of his probation include sex offender treatment and a mental health evaluation followed by counseling, and he must follow through on recommendations set forth. He can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 17 without prior approval by the state.

By special sentencing guidelines, Thompson also is under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of his life. He is eligible for parole, however.

He is also to register on the state sex offender registry.

A no contact order for his victim remains in place until April 4, 2021.

At his sentencing hearing, Thompson apologized to the victim and his own family. He said he was old enough to knoww better and that his “actions were very serious,” but at the time he was suffering from “self-image” problems and depression. He has since found a better path to dealing with those issues through exercising and marathon training, he said.

“I can be a productive member of society. I can live a good and prosperous life,” he said.

Thompson added that this crime has cost him his marriage and then a serious relationship, his career as a teacher and then his backup career as a coffee shop manager. And he suffers from depression and sleeplessness, he said.

The case began in May 2015, when the Pella Police Department contacted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office about information from an interview about a possible sexual assault in Floyd County. The Sheriff’s Office found out that in the spring of 2011, Thompson had been “talking, texting and Skyping things in a sexual nature” with a 15-year-old girl from Charles City, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old Thompson drove to Charles City to meet the girl and on three occasions, he picked her up in his vehicle and drove to remote areas in Floyd County to have sex.

The Charles City Press contributed to this report.

-20160912-