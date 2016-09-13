City, School Board meet over traffic study timeline

Signage to be determined by ongoing study

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Administrator Steve Diers and Charles City Engineer John Fallis were asked to attend last night’s Charles City School Board meeting to discuss traffic concerns surrounding the exit and entrance of vehicles to the Charles City Middle School.

School Board President Scott Dight questioned why traffic signs were not yet posted before the school year began.

“Why wasn’t it done before school started?” Dight asked.

“We really can’t do that until we meet certain traffic counts,” Diers said.

A traffic survey is currently underway to better conceptualize the signage needs, Diers added.

Fallis spoke of exploring traffic signage in correlation to those commonly found in school zone areas. Depending on the results of the traffic survey, it may or may not be necessary to have permanent signage, but instead have temporary traffic directions specific to the needs of a school zone.

“School zones have different characters,” Fallis said.

Fallis rationalized traffic will be the most problematic during the beginning and end of the school days.

“School is really in session only half the year,” he said.

This could mean temporary signage would satisfy the traffic needs on that area.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox said school is in session closer to three quarters of a year — nine out of 12 months. School Board Member Robin Macomber reasoned weekend traffic will be something that should also be considered.

“We have a competition gym that seats (roughly 1,800) people that will have weekend events,” she said.

“We have installed a yield sign,” Diers said of the preliminary measures that were taken to help control traffic.

The yield sign has been placed on L Street before entering First Avenue. Currently temporary stop signs are being rolled into the various intersections to help control traffic.

“What is the long term (solution)?” Walker asked.

Dight furthered Walker’s question, mentioning the ‘no parking notices’ along First Avenue.

“How long can the police department issue a temporary notice?” he said.

“Everything is relative,” Diers said. “They are probably up for the foreseeable future. (No parking) will either be one side or both sides.”

According to Macomber the existing school bus traffic is not likely to change, even with the completion of the loop road. For this reason, keeping cars from parking along First Avenue will make for easier navigation by the school bus drivers.

School Board members also asked Diers and Fallis about future sidewalk plans.

“John has been working on an ADA transition plan that makes all of our sidewalks ADA compliant,” Diers said.

However, this plan is contingent on funding and is not likely to be a quick process.

“I know you’re on hold for the traffic study, but I don’t think our pedestrian traffic is going to change,” Macomber said.

Neither Diers nor Fallis gave deadlines as to when temporary or permanent signage would be decided upon. They also did not discuss concrete plans for sidewalk construction. However, Monday evening’s meeting indicated continuing discussions on traffic control and pedestrian safety along First Avenue in front of the Middle School.

“We look forward to continuing to work together,” Dight said.

-20160913-