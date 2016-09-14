No chickens on Oliver St.

Young girl could raise bunnies, though

The 8-year-old girl with straight-cut bangs and a Minecraft T-shirt sat with her feet dangling off a chair in the gallery seats of the Charles City Council Chambers. Nyssa Salinas didn’t flinch as the room full of adults pretty much told her no, she could not raise two or three chickens at her home on Oliver Street.

Since it was a workshop meeting, the council was precluded from voting on her request, but what she heard about the city rules and silence instead of any support for her request made it clear asking the council to take a vote at its Monday meeting would be fruitless.

What about bunnies? her mother, Brandy Salinas asked. Are there any rules

about bunnies?

No, that would be fine, visibly relieved council and staff members said in many more words.

Rabbits are not livestock, City Administrator Steve Diers said.

She would only have two or three, Brandy Salinas said. Smiles and soft chuckles in the room seemed to warn that two or three bunnies could unintentionally become many more, quickly.

The question of chickens arose at Tuesday’s planning session because Nyssa wrote the council a letter and was invited to attend the meeting.

“Dear City Council, My name is Nyssa Salinas and I am 8 years old,” she wrote. “My mom had me write you a letter because I would like a permit to have a couple chickens.. I want to have chickens because i want fresh eggs for breakfans and a pet. It will give me responsibilities. Thank you, Nyssa Salinas”

The issue of raising chickens within city limits came to the council earlier this year when Jack and Kerry Tynan asked for permission to raise six hens on their property at the edge of Charles City.

City code prohibits raising livestock in city limits, but allows the council to grant special permission on a case by case basis. In May, it gave a green light to the Tynans’ family environmental project.

The council included a stipulation in its approval, however, that it may revoke permission should the hens become a problem in the wider community.

The council also gave permission a few years ago to a resident living on 11th Street near the hospital, according to city staff.

The difference between earlier requests and Salinas’s requests was location. The Salinas location was deeper within city limits.

Council Member Michael Hammond talked about the intent of the city’s livestock ordinance and how the exception is intended for property owners within the city limits but in rural areas.

“One thing that came out the last time as well as the time before is the intent of our ordinance is we do not allow any (livestock in city limits),” he said. “However, in the situation of a home that is located in a special area, then we gladly look at it. All the homes that have been approved are in areas of town that are rurally located.”

He wasn’t trying to be negative, he said.

“I think it’s great,” Hammond said of the concept of Nyssa taking care of chickens. “But the location of the property I don’t think fits with what our ordinance says.”

He repeated how the idea would be great but the location just doesn’t work with code.

Mayor Jim Erb asked if there was any more discussion.

A few chair creaks broke the short silence that took over.

Erb broke the silence and noted that it seemed to mean the rest of the council had acquiesed to Hammond’s point. He added, though, that Nyssa had the right to have the question put on the agenda for the council’s business meeting on Monday, to get an official vote.

“I don’t know that you would be too encouraged by what you heard tonight,” Erb said.

“Yeah,” Brandy Salinas said, followed by a light laugh. “Alright.”

Hammond said he didn’t want them to be discouraged and said he it was awesome that they came forward to ask.

“This is what we want,” he said.

Council Member DeLaine Freeseman added: “It’s one of those things you don’t know until you try. So you might as well try.

“Good luck. I hope you find something that will work for you.”

Before leaving, Brandy Salinas asked: “Do you guys have any ordinances on like, rabbits.”

Said Council Member Dan Mallaro: “No, I have two or three of them in my backyard if you come trap them…”

The room filled with laughter, followed by city staff and coucil members assuring her that rabbits were just fine.

“Livestock is prohibited and rabbits do not qualify as livestock,” Diers said.

Brandy leaned over to Nyssa, still sitting quietly.

“Maybe we’ll have to get rabbits,” she said.

