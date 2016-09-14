Construction crew needs dry stretch to pave CCMS parking lot

Trees to be planted soon at at single campus, Walker says

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

An east parking lot, estimated to park about 90 cars, has not yet been paved. According to Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox rain has delayed the completion of this project. Initially the paving of the lot was to be paid for out of phase two, however, at Monday’s School Board meeting, Cox recommended paving the lot as part of a “change order.”

Cox explained by making the paving project as a change order, Estes Construction will oversee its completion. Contractors are busy trying to finish other projects that have been delayed due to weather and will not be as likely to be interested in taking on a paving project, he said.

“Estes is still working on some things and they will continue to assist,” School Board President Scott Dight said.

“We can afford to do that out of our general fund,” Cox said of paying for the change order.

Ultimately, school board members approved paving the east parking lot as a change order to the middle school project. It is hoped weather will cooperate and allow for lot’s completion.

“If we get a stretch of eight to 10 days it could be done quickly,” Cox said.

Trees, food service

improve single campus

Monday evening’s School Board meeting began with news from Charles City School Board Vice President Jason Walker who reported trees will soon be planted at the single campus site. In the past Walker and fellow district forester Greg Heidebrink have worked with agriculture teacher Jim Lundberg to plant trees acquired through a Trees for Kids Grant.

“I got reasonably official word the school be given (another grant),” he said. “We’re looking at about 68 trees to be planted at this site.”

Walker was proud to be able to replace the trees that were removed in the building of the middle school and the transportation center.

“We’ve destroyed a lot of trees up here at this site…it’s a big positive that we’ll be able to plant 68 trees up here this fall,” he said. According to Walker, Lundberg and his students are already scouting various locations to plant trees.

More good news came from Taher District Manager Jayme Sundby and Taher Chef Heidi Osterhaus.

“We’re at 1300 to 1350 meals a day,” Sundby said. Earlier in the meeting, Cox reported existing enrollment at roughly 1500 students. This means on any given day, District is serving a large majority of the student body lunch.

According to Walker, compliments on the school food have come more frequently than any other comments.

“Number one comment, by and large, more so than the new school, more so than the new gym (is the school’s food),” he said.

Sundby reported feeding more than just the students.

“Not just kids, but staff,” he said.

Sundby also reported how wonderful the kitchen staff have been. With the implementation of Taher, old habits and practices were set aside to make room for new ideas. According to Sundby the food preparation and service was “turned on its head,” however, he noted the kitchen staff have kept up and are working hard to learn the new ways.

-20160913-