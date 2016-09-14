Britt woman facing felony charge over puppies

By Chris Baldus | cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

A dispute over dogs has led to a first-degree theft charge against a 68-year-old Britt, Iowa, woman in Floyd County District Court.

Pattie Joe Noethe is accused of unlawfully taking possession for eight bulldog pups from Lyndon Zieset of Floyd County.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Noethe, owner of Oleo Acres Kennels, Inc., in Britt, “took possession of eight bulldog pups from Lyndon Zieset. Noethe was suppose(d) to pay Zieset $12,000 for the pups but refused to pay him. Zieset made numerous attempt to collect payment and was unsuccessful.”

The deputy said he contacted Noethe and she still refused to pay Zieset.

“Noethe advised the pups had already been sold, and she had no intent to return or pay for them,” the complaint says. “Each bulldog pup is valued at $1,500 individually.”

An arrested warrant for Noethe was issued July 15. She was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on Sept. 12 by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Noethe is free on a $10,000 bond.

