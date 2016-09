David Laveill Jordan, 31, of Charles City is facing a class D felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in Floyd County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Charles City Police, Jordan went to 1004 South Main St. “to confront his nephew about his belongings when an argument broke out. Both pulled knives. During the yelling match, Mr. Jordan stabbed his nephew In the hand causing it to bleed.”

— Chris Baldus

–20160915 —