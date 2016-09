Jeremy John Round, 33, of Charles City is facing a class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 13 a deputy found a ”clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance was located in Round’s vehicle during an inventory.”

Round admitted the 8.5 grams of substance was meth.

— Chris Baldus

— 20160915 –