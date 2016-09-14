Local candidates invited to CC forum

New Life church to host event Thursday

Staff Report

It will be an opportunity for voters and candidates to meet and talk to each other with respect, the Rev. Mike Downey said.

A candidate forum hosted by New Life Community Church in Charles City will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Downey will introduce the participating candidates and moderate the forum.

All local and state office candidates serving the area have been invited, Downey said. Candidates who confirmed by Monday that they will attend are Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City and his challenger, Staci Stokes, R-Rockford. Also confirmed are Floyd County sheriff candidates Bill Vetter and Jeff Crooks, Floyd County Supervisor Roy Schwickerath, Floyd County supervisor candidate Linda Tjaden, Iowa Senate candidate Waylon Brown, and Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr.

Confirmation of Sen. Mary Jo Wilhelm was pending Tuesday night, Downey said.

Floyd County sheriff candidate Marc Lantz was invited as well, Downing said.

Each candidate will have a table where voters can speak with them after a forum in which the candidates will have two or three questions.

There will be no questions from the floor during the forum, Downey said.

Questions the candidates will be asked are: 1. What are your top three priorities you’d like to see accomplished during the near term?

2. What motivates you to offer your time and talents to serve the people?

Candidates for state office will be asked a third question: Is religious freedom necessary for other freedoms to flourish?

Attendees will be invited to meet and greet the candidates after the forum.

