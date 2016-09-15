Sen. Joni Ernst pressures FBI on stalking, domestic violence tracking

Senators request update on tracking within six months

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are pressuring the FBI to begin collecting data on stalking and domestic violence crimes in the U.S., in a letter Ernst’s Iowa office released to the public on Monday.

The senators addressed James Comey, Director of the FBI, and Loretta Lynch, Attorney General of the United States, urging that the FBI add stalking and domestic violence to the two current data collection programs the FBI oversees.

“The seriousness and devastating effects of these crimes, as well as the propensity for repeat victimization, expose a dangerous gap in the FBI’s crime data collection programs,” Ernst and Gillibrand wrote. “Without comprehensive crime data it is difficult for law enforcement, legislators, and researchers to determine with accuracy and precision how often certain crimes occur…It is also difficult to determine whether a particular crime is a gateway to other crimes –– for example, the rate at which domestic violence incidents eventually lead to murder, or the rate at which stalking incidents eventually lead to assault.”

Ernst and Gillibrand’s letter also requests the FBI respond to their offices within six months with both a detailed update on how the agency will capture stalking and domestic violence crime statistics, and how the FBI will encourage state and local participation in their data collection program.

The Charles City Police Department independently tracks domestic violence calls but not reports of stalking, Captain Brandon Franke said Monday.

In 2015, Charles City had 82 reports of domestic violence and 225 reports of harassment, which can include but is not limited to stalking behavior. So far in 2016, the department has tracked 50 calls of domestic violence and 187 calls of harassment.

Crisis Intervention Service, a private non-profit serving victims of abuse and assault, has worked with 195 cases of domestic abuse in 2015/2016, Executive Director Mary Ingham said, with 136 cases of sexual assault and nine cases of other violent crime.

“With stalking, we typically report under the underlying crime,” Ingham said. “We hear about it more with domestic abuse because of the relationship, once partners separate. People choose to stalk and harass (when relationships end).”

Crisis Intervention uses their own data when reviewing service needs, Ingham said, rather than state or national databases for crime rates.

“We know far more more go unreported. When we work with a victim, we don’t have to find probable cause or proof. We have the luxury of believing people at face value, because we know there’s no motivation in lying,” Ingham said.

Ingham estimates between 15-20 percent of incidents handled by Crisis Intervention are officially reported to the police. Police will also refer victims to Crisis Intervention when incidents do not fit law enforcement code.

“The true experts are the victims and survivors,” Ingham said.

Ernst and Gillibrand’s letter can help change the wider perspectives of the crimes, she added.

“It says to the community and to law enforcement, these are serious crimes,” Ingham said. “If the FBI is tracking, there’s an importance tacked on to it.”

