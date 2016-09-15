From students to entrepreneurs

Iowa program builds relationships between students, businesses

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Passion, service to others, interdisciplinary — these are the three tenants of Iowa-BIG-North.

“Iowa-BIG-North is just one more opportunity for kids to learn,” Charles City’s Iowa-BIG-North instructor Donna Forsyth said.

Forsyth along with Director of Strategic Partnership Mike Kuennen and Osage English teacher Matt Finn explained the concept of Iowa-BIG-North at an open forum Wednesday afternoon. Students’ passion will drive their learning in a way to create solutions for their community and/or business needs, they said. These solutions are derived in a way that achieves cross curricular learning.

“The real world doesn’t isolate math, English, social studies,” Finn said.

Forsyth agreed, noting many of the students are unaware of the various standards based skills they are using to create the solutions.

Iowa-BIG-North students work with two different types of ideas: inbound and outbound. Inbound projects comes from businesses leaders, community members and entrepreneurs. Outbound projects are student generated ideas, Finn said. Preliminary meetings with entrepreneurs began last year to begin building partnerships.

Croell Human Resources Coordinator Kelcie Ackerson is glad to have a relationship being built with Iowa-BIG-North students.

“We’re looking at future employees,” Ackerson said of the students.

There are roughly 92 different job descriptions at Croell, she said. Finding employees and keepng them engaged can occasionally be challenging. Ackerson hopes Croell’s partnership with Iowa-BIG-North will help them to better understand the future employee’s needs.

“What can we offer to keep them engaged,” she said of questions Croell is hoping to answer.

According to Ackerson, Croell has a number of projects they hope to be able to complete with the help of Iowa-Big-North students.

“We’re talking about a warehouse inventory system,” she said.

A student willing take on the project of categorizing, recording and creating an inventory system will not only be able to create an organization solution for Croell, but could also create a new full time position, she said.

Hunter Corey, a junior at New Hampton, has his own “outbound” project ideas.

“I like to fly,” Corey said.

His goal is to obtain his pilot’s license and create a program that will allow him to give others the bird’s eye view he has come to love.

“The view isn’t like anything (most people see),” Corey said.

Ultimately Corey hopes to be a pilot for the Navy. Iowa-BIG-North allows him to take all of the upper level courses required to be accepted into a military academy as well as enjoying extracurriculars. He explained last year he took a variety of shop courses, and though he enjoyed them they will not further his career aspirations. Iowa-BIG-North enables him to control his education in a way that will enhance his experiences for his future endeavors, he said.

Iowa-BIG-North is based off of the Cedar Rapids Iowa-BIG program. It was made possible through a STEM BEST — Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers — grant of $25,000 by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. The purpose of STEM BEST is to create a meaningful and impactful connection between education and business and industry.

This grant was awarded jointly to four districts: Charles City, New Hampton, Osage and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock. Each of the four schools have their own site, however, Iowa-BIG-North is one consortium. Students from each location correspond, communicate and collaborate with one another to achieve common goals.

Those interested in working with Iowa-BIG-North students should contact their local Iowa-BIG-North instructor. Charles City’s Iowa-BIG-North instructor is Donna Forsyth who can be reached at 641-257-6510.

-20160915-