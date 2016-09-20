City to scale down Victory Park project

Single bid asked for $20,000 more than original budget

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Parks and Recreation Board will take a second look at the city’s Victory Park project after a single bid came in more than $20,000 over projected costs.

Plans for park improvements include sidewalks, landscaping and rock walls to highlight the new ‘Revival’ sculpture by David Williamson that will be installed later this fall, City Engineer John Fallis told the Charles City Council on Monday. The sculpture, created from the historic swinging bridge that was destroyed in the 2008 floods, was not part of the Victory Park update budget.

The city received a single bid from Super Landscapes in Ossain, Iowa, for $72,932, well over the city’s estimated budget of $52,000. Fallis recommended against awarding the bid on Monday to give the city time to reduce the overall project cost.

“What we’d like to do is work with the contractor, also work with the Park board to see if we can reduce some of the scope of the project and lower the overall cost of the project,” Fallis said.

“We think we can keep the overall project intact,” he added.

The Parks and Recreation Board meets on Wednesday, City Administrator Steve Diers told the council. The city has about $52,000 budgeted for the project, and working with the landscape architect, Diers said the project can scale some aspects of the project down to fit within the original budget.

“That amount seems achievable,” Diers said.

Façade funding

The Charles City Council approved a façade grant for the second year in a row to Staci and Stacy Ackerson, for their work renovating the former Charley Western Railway building into new office space and temporary apartment rentals.

The city awarded the Ackersons $6,117.83, half of the more than $12,000 it will take to replace brick, add a deck and awnings to the building. The grant provides half of a project’s cost up to $10,000 for various projects each year.

The city also awarded Joel Biggerstaff of Cedar River Pizza a grant of $7,639.98 to replace a window, frame out entries to the 103 North Main building, paint and add signage.

The Charles City Council will have the next planning session on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

-20160920-