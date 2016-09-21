North Iowa grant leads to new training on trauma recovery

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Drug abuse, depression, absenteeism and withdrawing from the workforce — trauma interferes with a person’s life in multiple ways, many unseen by coworkers, educators or neighbors. With a new workshop series hosted this October, the North Iowa Trauma Initiative (NITI) is hoping to broaden training opportunities for the public.

From Oct. 18-20, NITI will host six three-hour workshops directed at community segments serving culture and advocacy, first responder, education, health care and community services and public policy. Training will be led by the Midwest Trauma Service Network out of Sioux City.

“Trauma is a large word and it means a lot of things,” said Mark Neibauer, NITI executive member and director of Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services in Mason City. “The workforce is directly impacted by these troublesome life experiences.”

Psychological trauma can be caused by childhood trauma, post-traumatic stress from a combat tour or multiple other ways that can be nearly invisible to those who don’t know what signs to look for.

“When people think about trauma, they think about physical trauma, not mental,” Charles City Police Officer Bill Vetter, a NITI leadership committee member, said. “This is a coalition committed to providing the region research-based information.”

The workshops are aimed at identifying key sectors in a person’s life or surrounding a subject, Vetter said — and serve to not only create awareness, but give people resources to take action when they believe a person is struggling with trauma and mental illness.

“Even first responders can have trauma they have to deal with from incidents. I think the public assumes that we deal with it so much, it doesn’t affect us when we go home, or a week later, a month later,” Vetter said. “We all have wives, kids, parents just like the people we take care of on an accident scene or whatever we have to deal with. All that we have to deal with later on.”

The challenge, Neibauer said, is helping people understand that mental health struggles reach beyond the subject’s life into the lives surrounding them.

“A businessman is worried about a healthy product — ‘That’s not what I do. I’m a businessman,'” Neibauer said. “We’re trying to educate to understand, ‘Here’s why you need to know this. This affects the health of your business’…with knowledge, the business can become more responsive to employees.”

Training a wide net of community representatives can also help extend the outreach after a traumatic event happens, Vetter said.

“I’m there initially to help with their trauma, but two or three days later, I’m no longer in that scene. Somebody from the culture side or the education side may be dealing with them at school, or dealing with them at church, and so it’s information if I know that they can benefit…I can reach out and say, ‘Maybe you can help this person a week from now, a month from now,” Vetter said. “Too many times the trauma is dealt with early, but there’s not a follow-up.”

Six counties are involved in the initiative’s year-long grant, which was spearheaded by Four Oaks, Crisis Intervention Services, the Mason City Youth Task Force, WellSource and United Way of North Central Iowa. All workshops will be help in Mason City — the closest central location within Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth Counties — and are free to the public, Neibauer said.

The project is supported by a $49,434 grant from Telligen Community Initiative, of Telligen, Inc. For more information on joining a NITI workshop, contact grant administrator Dennise Starr at (641) 423-3222 or dstarr@fouroaks.org.

-20160921-