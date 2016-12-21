Holiday lights illuminate Nashua parks

By Thomas E. Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Cedar View Holiday Lights display in Nashua, Iowa will be illuminated from Wednesday, Dec. 21, until Christmas.

The display will be raising money for Cedar View Park, the very park that will be showing the lights.

“The idea is that we’ll have people come through and enjoy a little drive through the park,” said Darin Dietz, Nashua Park board member.

Cedar View Park is considered the hub of the Nashua park system, said Ryan Jung, Nashua Park board chairman.

The display will be the first in what the Park Board hopes to be an annual showing.

“We’re kind of starting small and hoping to build the event as time goes on,” Dietz said.

The showing came from the Christmas spirit of Nashua.

“Nashua really loves Christmas, the town really comes together to do a lot for that,” Jung said.

This year there are 12 business contributing to the lights displays around the park.

“It’s a good way to promote our local businesses,” Dietz said. “It’s good that people know the businesses that are actually physically supporting the parks.

The lights came as a way to get people to come to the parks and see them during the colder months of the year.

“We really wanted to find a way to not shutter the park during the winter as they traditionally have been,” Jung said. “We thought we’d leverage on the Christmas spirit around Nashua.”

Though the colder months have not necessarily made it easier for those putting up the lights.

“The weather has not really cooperated with us as far as our set up,” Dietz said.

The Cedar View Holiday light display was supposed to begin the weekend of Dec. 17, the same day that temperatures in Northeast Iowa dropped below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We sort were ready to start setting everything out and it just got brutally cold,” Dietz said. “But we’re battling through it we’re still setting things up.”

The light show begins at 6 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m. during the evenings of Dec. 21-Dec. 25 at Cedar View Park for $5 per vehicle, but freewill donations are welcome.

“We just want people to know that funds that we raise are going toward park improvements. If you throw a twenty in there it’s not going to waste on anything,” Jung said.

The money raised will be going towards future projects.

“We’re hoping to gain some awareness about the parks and where it’s located and maybe we’ll have some people that come to the park that have never been there,” Dietz said.

The park board has a 13-year plan for advances to the park system.

“We’ve got some pretty big things planned for the park for next year as far events,” Dietz said. “Really we want people to come out and enjoy our parks and enjoy Nashua.”

