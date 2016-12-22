Charles City local wins big at scratch tickets

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A local Charles City citizen won $5,000 in scratch lotto ticket Tuesday Dec. 21. Phyllis Stock, 81, won $5,000 on a Holiday Crossword scratch ticket.

“I just had it check yesterday, and I couldn’t believe it,” Stock said.

Stock began using the scratch tickets one year ago. She had fallen on some black ice in town and hurt her hip.

“Well I was in the Charles City hospital for just about a month, and over at Cedar Health for another month for therapy,” Stock said.

While there her son bought her some scratch tickets to give her something to do.

“That really keeps me occupied and I just love it,” Stock said.

Stock had bought her ticket from the Hy-Vee gas station in Charles City a couple days ago.

So far Stock hasn’t gotten it cashed, but still has the large and small check for the amount.

“They kept $250 of it out for tax and I want to give my three children a hundred dollar bill so they can treat their family to maybe pizza or something,” Stock said.

Stock intends to save the rest for rent.

“‘It won’t take long and it’ll be gone,” Stock said.

Stock is very happy about her life and her winning.

“I feel really blessed. Three wonderful kids and I got my health and I still drive, so I just count my blessings,” Stock said.

