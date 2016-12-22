Reception for retiring police officer is Dec. 29

Staff report

Officer Dave Bahe is retiring with more than 15 years with the city as a Charles City firefighter and police officer.

There will be a open house on Dec. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a send off at City Hall.

Bahe had served for 13 years as a full-time firefighter. He started with the Charles City Police department in May 2013.

Currently Bahe works the third shift.

“He’s a great officer,” Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said.

Bahe had been a member of the Charles City community for a long time.

“He’s moving on to other endeavors and as he moves on to that we wish him well,” Anderson said.

