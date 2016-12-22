Golf course to celebrate second hundred years

The Parks and Recreation Board of Charles City discussed the upcoming golf season Wednesday evening.

A grand reopening for the Wildwood golf course is set for July 1. The past season was rough for the the course.

“Tickets were down this year due to the rain and floods,” Steve Lindaman, Parks and Recreation Director said.

Wildwood wasn’t affected by flooding.

“It’s amazing they kept the course open as long as they did,” board memberDennis Petersen said.

The course is also set for changes.

Two new greens are being created and the course itself will be rearranging the order of the holes, Lindaman said.

“It’ll make it a lot safer and open it up, it won’t be so congested,” Lindaman said.

The change is set to begin at fourth hole.

“Instead of going back, you’re going to dog leg across the old water crossing,” Lindaman said.

What is currently the number five green will be the number four green.

“We’ve created a new number five to the back near where the shelter house used to be,” Lindaman said.

Along with the new adding to the Wildwood golf course the city is also looking to put more sidewalks on 1st Ave.

On Jan. 11 there will be a budget review of the Parks and Recreation Department at the Charles City Council.

