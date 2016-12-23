Afghans for veterans

Do you know of someone giving back to their community? Contact reporter Kate Hayden by email with names and contact information, or tweet at her (@xkatehayden) using #FloydCoGives.

By Mariah Mckenzie, Charles City Press contributor

Janet Holder makes afghans — crocheted or knitted blankets — for area veterans.

Born and raised in Charles City, Holder has had many relatives who have served in the military. Her father fought in World War I and World War II. Her husband and a cousin also served.

“I thought it was a great way to give back to my dad,” Holder said about why she makes afghans.

Holder got the idea from a knitting magazine giving readers advice on how they can help veterans.

“I can do that,” she said.

“I taught myself how to crochet 42 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter,” Holder said. “I needed something to do and my mom said, ‘Go got some yarn, a crochet hook and a book.’ So that’s what I did.”

It takes a little under a month to make one afghan.

“It may be two to three weeks. It depends on my mood and how I’m feeling,” Holder said.

Each afghan that Holder makes is red, white and blue. She first makes 20 granny squares. Then she crochets them into four separate pieces. After connecting them together, the final step is to crochet the border.

Holder has made 25 afghans and given away 23 of them. Twelve were given away last year and 13 have been given away this year. Some were sent to New Hampton, where her daughter now lives.

“At least eight were sent to New Hampton,” Holder said. “My daughter is always telling me, ‘I need another one, Mom.’”

Holder has two designs she makes for veteran men and women.

“I’ve given others to people who have lost their husbands,” Holder said.

Each of the afghans she gives personally to veterans.

“They give me a hug and say ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ I often receive written ‘thank yous’ from them,” Holder said.

