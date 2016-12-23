Middle school project closes out for CC

Staff report

The new Charles City Middle School project is officially completed, and the school district can make a final payment 30 days after Wednesday, the Charles City Board of Education heard during a special meeting Wednesday.

The district’s wait to complete payment is a guideline under state code. Estes Construction will inspect the new school over the winter holiday and summer breaks and do warranty work as needed, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox told the board.

Board members opted not to order environmental graphics to be posted along the fitness trail, instead closing out the project and moving forward with payments. The graphics would have been posted to update fitness trail walkers on distances around the school. The board may revisit ordering graphics as part of the ‘Phase II’ project look at the high school.

A full budget estimate will be available during the second meeting in January, Business Manager Terri O’Brien told the board.

