ATM ripped out of Rockwell bank Christmas morning

By Thomas Nelson, tnelsoncharlescitypress.com

ROCKWELL — First Security Bank in Rockwell had a ATM reported stolen off its property Sunday, Dec. 25.

Shortly after 3 a.m. there was a report of a white single cab truck pulling an ATM in the street, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Koob said.

“There was damage to the front doors,” Koob said. ““The interior doors to the bank were locked.”

The ATM was located in the front glass foyer at the entrance that is open 24 hours a day.

“At this time we’re requesting the public’s requesting the public’s assistance with anything they would’ve seen or saw during those times,” Koob said.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with information call them at 641-421-3000.

– 20161227 –