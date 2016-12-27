CC woman wins $5,000 twice in two weeks

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City woman has won $5,000 twice in two weeks from Charles City stores.

“I was so shocked, the first $5,000 I won … the ticket was bought at the Hy-Vee gas station and this one that I won was at Kwik Star,” said Phyllis Stock, who had previously won $5,000 from the same brand of scratch ticket the week before.

Of the 31 possible $5,000 Holiday Super Crossword scratch tickets, there are only 15 left. Stock has won the two of the 16 won already, according to the Iowa Lottery website.

“If I’d have scratched another Word it would’ve been $50,000, but I’m so blessed just with $5,000,” Stock said. “The girls at Kwik Star, they went about crazy.”

Three winning tickets have gone to Charles City residents in the last two weeks with Mary Jane Jestre having won $10,000 Tuesday, Dec. 26.

“I just can’t believe it,” Stock said.

Stock had grown up in Chickasaw County. She then lived in Savannah, Ill., until her family moved to the Charles City area.

Stock intends to give some of the money to her kids again and bank the rest.

Stock had started buying scratch tickets because she had hurt her hip one year ago on some black ice.

While in the hospital recovering her son bought her some scratch tickets to give her something to do.

“That really keeps me occupied and I just love it,” Stock said. “My youngest son bought me tickets.”

Stock buys her tickets in Charles City and tries to do all of her shopping here.

“Even my Christmas shopping,” Stock said.

