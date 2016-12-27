Boone man, 18, charged over baby’s injuries

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

An 18-year-old Boone, Iowa, man accused of injuring a 2-month-old baby in Charles City is charged with felony child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

According to the Charles City Police criminal complaint, when the baby was under the supervision of Nathan Douglas Jacobson on Oct. 17 in the 2200 block of Clarkview Drive, the child “suffered multiple areas of bruising” to the face and “subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental status as a result of being dropped, shaken and slapped.”

Jacobson was charged with the class C felony in Floyd County Court. Magistrate Marilyn Dettmer ordered a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 7 with bond set at $10,000 cash only. A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy arrested him Dec. 17 at the Boone County Jail.

