Stolen Rockwell ATM found near Rockford

Staff Report
The ATM stolen Dec. 25 from the Rockwell branch of First Security Bank and Trust and a stolen pickup allegedly used in the crime were found by authorities the same day.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office recovered the ATM at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the side of 225th Street near Rockford.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office turned over to Cerro Gordo County a pickup found abandoned around 1:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Redball Road, south of Nora Springs. It had been reported stolen earlier in the month.
The ATM theft took place early Christmas morning. Shortly after 3 a.m. there was a report of a white single cab truck dragging an ATM in the street, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Koob said.
The ATM had been in the front glass foyer area at the entrance of the bank that is open 24 hours a day.
According to a Mason City Globe Gazette report, the ATM was found about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the side of 225th Street in rural Rockford by a sheriff’s deputy. It had been cut apart and all the cash was gone.
A suspect seen on video in the bank Foyer was wearing bulky, light-colored pants and a coat with a hood.
Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088 or the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.