Local boost to Iowa lore

The state of Iowa has reached a birthday milestone.

Wednesday marked 170 years since Iowa achieved statehood. It became the 29th state to be admitted to the Union on Dec. 28, 1846.

The state has given much to the nation. From entertainers such as Buffalo Bill Cody and John Wayne to world leaders such as President Herbert Hoover and Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug, the state has many famous and influential sons and daughters. It’s also been home to great accomplishments, such as the creation in 1939 of the first electronic computer.

Floyd County and Charles City hold unique ties to some of Iowa’s best innovations and notable figures in history. The county was established in 1851 when Joseph Kelly, believed to be the first white settler, arrived at what was to become Charles City. That was just five years after Iowa was admitted to the Union.

Here is a list of notable figures and contributions from our area:

N Suffragist Carrie Lane Chapman Catt was a key force in winning the vote for women. Her family moved to Charles City from Ripon, Wis., where she was born in 1859. Chapman Catt graduated from high school in Charles City in 1877 and went on to become one of the first women in the nation appointed superintendent of schools, and an important coordinator of the women’s suffragette movement. Chapman Catt revitalized the National American Woman Suffrage Association, leading the campaign for women’s voting rights, and she founded the League of Women Voters in 1920 upon ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

N Charles City is sometimes called the birthplace of the tractor. The Hart-Parr Company was established in 1900 and developed the first gasoline traction engine, which Sales Manager W.H. Williams termed “tractor”. Hart-Parr was later bought out by James Oliver, eventually becoming the Oliver Corporation, then the White-New Idea Equipment Company. The company employed a peak of 2,600 workers at the Charles City tractor plant during the 1970s, later closing in 1993.

Dr. Joseph E. Salsbury’s work out of Charles City during the 1920s and 1930s on poultry health products “made possible the great expansion of the poultry industry from a backyard sideline business on family farms wo a specialized farm business,” says an application to to get his Salsbury Laboratories building in Charles City on the National Register of Historic Places.

On July 13, 1950, NASA astronaut George “Pinky” Nelson was born in Charles City, although most of his childhood was spent in Willmar, Minn. Nelson flew aboard three space shuttles: Challenger (April 6-13, 1984), Columbia (Jan,. 12-18, 1986) and Discovery (Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 1988).

Former NFL player Wimpy Winther was born in Charles City on Oct. 22, 1947. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1971, according to FantasyFootballChallenge.com. He played in 16 games in his two year career with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Also born in 1947 in Charles City was James E. Gritzner, who has been a federal judge in southern Iowa since 2002. He was appointed by President George W. Bush. He assumed senior status on the court March 1, 2015.

In 2011, Charles City became the first city in Iowa to open a whitewater course. Other cities have since followed suit.