Civil Service Commission certifies public safety officer list

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Civil Service Commission met Friday Jan. 30 certify a list of 12 candidates for two new public safety officer positions.

The commission was made up of Mike Lidd, chairman, Julie Hildebrand, Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, Police Captain Brandon Franke, and Deputy City Clerk Virginia Titus.

There were 20 applicants that showed for the written test, Anderson said. Some applicants didn’t make it through the written test or the physical test.

The physical test looks at the athletic performance of public safety officer candidates and consists of a sit-and-reach, one minute timed sit-ups, one minute timed push-ups and a mile and half long run.

“We’re very impressed with the number,” Anderson said. “I think we have some great applicants on here.”

There are currently two openings at Charles City Police Department, with the potential to have two to three more positions opening up later in the year, Anderson said.

“We’re looking at quite a few positions,” Anderson said of the list of the applicants.

There were no applicants living locally in Charles City.

“I’m really happy to see 12 on this list,” Lidd said.

The commission certified the list as presented unanimously. The interviews and background checks are expected to begin soon, Anderson said. The additional officers will be welcomed by the Charles City Police Department.

“We’re short and we anticipate being short again very soon,” Anderson said.

Officer Dave Bahe had his last day Dec. 30, the date of the meeting, and is retiring. Normally a fully staffed Charles City police force would consist of 14 officers, Anderson said. But a staff of 12 makes for longer hours and fewer days off.

“It’s a great group of officers,” Anderson said.

The commission is looking for another member since Mark Melrose departed. Cory Munch was considered.

“I’d just like to publicly thank Mark Melrose for the service he’s given to the commission,” Lidd said.

Hildebrand asked Anderson to thank his officers for the work that they’ve done for the community.

-20170103-