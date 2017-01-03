Kamm elected Floyd County Board chairman

Supervisors to begin budget deliberations soon



By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

Charles City businessman Doug Kamm is chairman of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors for the third time since he was first elected to the board in 2010. He is in his second 4-year term.

“We want to run the smoothest county in the state of Iowa,” he said when asked about his goals this time around.

The board also intends to help newly elected Supervisor Linda Tjaden of Charles City become “a world-class supervisor,” he said. This is Tjaden’s first go at an elective office.

Kamm was voted chairman and Tjaden vice-chairwoman.

Politically, the board shifted from a two to one Democratic majority to a two to one Republican majority, with incumbent Supervisor Mark Kuhn as the lone Democrat.

Kuhn was the chairman for 2016 and by tradition, Supervisor Roy Schwickerath was in line to fill the post but was defeated in the November election by Tjaden.

At a December workshop meeting, Kuhn suggested Tjaden take on the leadership post. She however said she was not ready. At Tuesday’s organizational meeting at the courthouse, Kuhn motioned for Kamm as chairman.

The board will soon begin budget deliberations. The county is coming off a year in which it was able to reduce the rural service levy from 3.6 percent to 2.4 percent per $1,000 property valuation. The general fund levy was set at 3.5 percent, and supplemental levy remained at 1.3 percent.

The board also approved pay increases for elected officials and their deputies. It approved a 2.7 percent increase for all elected officials except for the supervisors who received 1.7 percent increase.

The Floyd County Compensation Board has recommended pay raises again in the coming budget. It suggests the Floyd County attorney’s salary increase by 5 percent to $98,299, the sheriff’s by 4 percent to $85,326, the auditor’s by 4 percent to $64,244, the treasurer’s by 3.5 percent to $63,935, the recorder’s by 3.5 percent to $63,935 and the supervisors’ by 1 percent to $38,080. The Compensation Board voted on each salary separately and none of the votes were unanimous.

The Floyd County Jail will continue to be an issue for the county to wrestle with this year, Kamm said. Regardless of whether Charles City partners with the county to build a joint law enforcement center, the county needs to address the jail problems, he said.

The courthouse has update needs as well, such as the heating and cooling systems, he said. The boiler is “really old” and there are 58 window air conditioners in use.

Those updates could be wrapped into a bond referendum with the jail and possible law enforcement center, he said.

