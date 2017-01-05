2 Iowans have been killed by the flu this season

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

There have been two deaths relating from the influenza virus.

The most recent death has been of a 81-year-old man from central Iowa.

There have several reported cases in the Floyd County Medical Center, said Kim Isakson, Infection Preventionist and Health Employee at the Floyd County Medical Center.

Getting a flu vaccine is one the best ways to prevent the spreading of the flu, said Isakson. Covering your nose and mouth if you’re coughing or sneezing is also a preventative measure.

“Stay home if you’re sick go out because you can infect a lot of people,” Isakson said. Something as simple as washing your hands can help as well.

Staying home is important for both adults and children if either are running a fever, Isakson said.

Influenza is a respiratory illness caused by viruses and come on very suddenly, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are four viruses that can cause the flu. The flu vaccine contains all four of those strains to help prevent the virus.

Since are four different viruses, someone could get the flu four different times without the vaccination, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Two out of five people have gotten this season’s flu vaccine, the flu is unpredictable and changes every season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.