Top Baby Names of 2016

Oliver, Olivia lead in state, but not in Floyd County

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

More parents in Iowa named their newborns Olivia or Oliver than any other name in 2016, preliminary data from the state’s Bureau of Health statistics shows.

Floyd County did little to contribute to that trend, however. Only one baby born in the county received the name Oliver last year. None were named Olivia.

A look into the Charles City Press archives and Floyd County birth records reveal a wide variety in names given to the 88 babies born in Floyd County or those born elsewhere to Floyd County parents in 201. Only four pairs of names were exactly repeated and five pairs are either homophones or have the same potential nicknames.

Potentially, more 2016 birth certificates for Floyd County could still be filed, Recorder Deb Roberts said. A single late arrival could put one of four baby names over the top.

The baby names used twice in Floyd County were Claire, Evan, Henry and Stella.

Two baby boys came close to having the same name. One was named Eli and the other Elijah. Other babies that could share nicknames include Annalee and Anaya, Calliope and Callie, Lexington and Lexxus, and Wesley and Weston.

Two babies share names that are pronounced similarly but spelled differently. They are Kinsley and Kynslee.

Here is a list of names given to Floyd County babies in 2016: Aiden, Anaya, Andre, Anissa, Annalee, Ardynn, Arya, Ashton, Aspen, Athaya, Avada, Avid, Axel, Ayla, Caden, Callie, Calliope, Camden, Carter, Caylee, Charlotte, Claire (2), Clayton, Daniel, Dean, Eisley, Eli, Elijah, Evan (2), Faye, Gavin, Grace, Grant, Gretchen, Hailee Mae, Harrison, Henry (2), Holden, Huxley, Isaac, Isabella, Ja’Myah, Jackson, Jaclynn, Jaxson, Jernielle, Jerome, Joel, Julian, Kaine, Kaiser, Kamdyn, Kimrey, Kinsey, Kinsley, Kynslee, Klaudia, Lane, Laurann, Layla, Lexington, Lexxus, Liam Jake, Lily, Madilyn, Marlene, Marquida, Miles, Nevaeh, Noreen, Oliver, Penelope, Queen, Ramon, Rhys, Richann, Ryan, Ryland, Selena, Simon, Stella (2), Steven, Titus, Travis, Vincent, Weston (2), William, Wyatt, Vincent, Zelena, and Zylia.

Dating back to 2012, five Olivers and three Olivia’s were born, according to recorded birth certificates at the Floyd County Recorder’s Office.

Here are the top 10 names for girls and boys throughout the state in 2016 registered through Jan. 2:

For girls: Olivia (200), Emma (176), Charlotte (156), Harper (155), Evelyn (148), Ava (147), Amelia (122), Nora (121), Sophia (110), and Addison (99).

For boys: Oliver (193), William (170), Owen (170), Wyatt (167), Henry (160), Liam (152), Benjamin (148), Noah (147), Jackson (140), and Lincoln (120).